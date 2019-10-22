M-Net is adding a South African version of another popular international reality dating show to its slate.
In "The Single Wives SA", six courageous women between the ages of 20 and 50, who have walked down the aisle and then suffered the pain of divorce or widowhood, will learn how to let go of their past heartache and, if Cupid’s arrow is on target, find love again.
“We are now looking for these extraordinary South African ladies who are ready to undergo an emotional and romantic transformation,” said M-Net’s Head of Publicity, Lani Lombard.
“Based on the original Australian format, 'The Single Wives SA' will be a heart-warming show about hope, healing, learning, sisterhood and the journey of self-discovery, guided by a dating guru and relationship coach.”