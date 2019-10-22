'The Single Wives' reality show comes to SA









"The Single Wives SA". Picture: Supplied M-Net is adding a South African version of another popular international reality dating show to its slate. In "The Single Wives SA", six courageous women between the ages of 20 and 50, who have walked down the aisle and then suffered the pain of divorce or widowhood, will learn how to let go of their past heartache and, if Cupid’s arrow is on target, find love again. “We are now looking for these extraordinary South African ladies who are ready to undergo an emotional and romantic transformation,” said M-Net’s Head of Publicity, Lani Lombard. “Based on the original Australian format, 'The Single Wives SA' will be a heart-warming show about hope, healing, learning, sisterhood and the journey of self-discovery, guided by a dating guru and relationship coach.”

In this unconventional dating show, the six ladies will live together over a six-week period during which they will undertake a crash course on dealing with harsh truths about themselves, their past heartaches, and the ins and outs of the dating world.

The quest? To heal their wounds, restore their confidence and prepare them for re-entry into the dating scene.

To put their new skills into practice, the six single wives will then meet potential suitors on spectacular speed dates, at dinner parties and in confidence-challenging activities.

Entries for "The Single Wives SA" opened online on Tuesday at https://m-net.dstv.com/show/the-single-wives-sa and close on 22 November 2019.

Among the Terms and Conditions are that you have a valid South African ID document, and that you will be available for filming between 17 February and 27 March 2020.