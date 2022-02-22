Thembi Seete on being an 'Idols SA' judge: 'It feels like a dream'

Local actress Thembi Seete has been named an “Idols SA” judge, joining the current panel on the long-running singing competition. No stranger to the Mzansi music scene, Seete gained fame as a singer in the iconic group Boom Shaka.

She is also on Mzansi screens as Gladys in the telenovela “Gomora“, but the music bug has never left the talented artist. In celebration of the good news, the True Love cover star shared with her Instagram followers just how excited she was to be joining “Idols SA“. Seete said landing her new gig felt like a dream, something only possible in her imagination.

“It's as if someone woke me up and said, don't worry, you had a wild imagination,” she captioned one of her Instagram posts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thembi Seete 🇿🇦 (@thembiseete_) It certainly is not a dream and soon Mzansi will get to witness Seete as a judge alongside rapper JR, real name Thabo Bogopa Junior, and Somizi Mhlongo. Seete is no stranger to the “Idols SA” stage, having been a guest judge on season 17.

Fans loved her bubbly energy, constructive critique, and of course, many raved about her ageless beauty. The 'True Love' cover star has over two decades of experience in the music business, so it is highly possible that she knows how to spot talent. In one clip, Seete explained that she wanted the young hopefuls who come to the show to walk away having learned something from her, as she is a vessel of knowledge when it comes to the game.