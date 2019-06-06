Thembisa Mdoda. Picture: Supplied

BET Africa has partnered up with exclusive pronovias retailer, Veil Bridal Couture to give 13 lucky brides an opportunity to choose a wedding dress of their dreams in new reality wedding show, "2 Families and a Wedding Dress" premiering on Wednesday, July 24. Actress and former "Our Perfect Wedding" host, Thembisa Mdoda joins BET Africa as host for this new exciting reality show which takes two families and the bride on an exciting journey to select one of the most beautiful and lavish wedding gowns imaginable.

Both sides of the brides’ families immediate and soon to be in-laws have the last word on the brides’ final look for their big day as they try to agree on the ultimate wedding dress.



Viewers can expect a sensational mix of drama, entertainment and fashion in the reality series which will see 13 lucky brides win their wedding dress to the value of R30 000 each.

We are proud to announce that the incredibly talented @tembisa will be joining the @BET_Africa family as the host of our new wedding show, #2FamiliesBET. Slide into our DM if you're still searching for that dream wedding dress, and we will set you up with something beautiful. pic.twitter.com/TAIaVlwXC6 — BET Africa (@BET_Africa) June 5, 2019

Monde Twala, Vice President for Youth, Music and BET at Viacom International Media Networks Africa said, “BET Africa prides itself in bringing authentic stories and engaging content that Africans can truly relate to on screens.

"2 Families and a Wedding Dress encapsulates this intimate and most memorable journey with Thembisa Mdoda, the ideal fit for this new local reality format. BET Africa audiences can expect to be entertained and thrilled with this fresh season of content.”



To secure the ultimate wedding dress, brides and their families and families to be, enter by sending videos motivating why they deserve this free wedding dress on the WhatsApp line 064 992 1319.

IOL/Supplied