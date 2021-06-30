Thobani Nzuzu set to make his debut on ‘DiepCity’

Fans grew to love Thobani Nzuzu when he bagged his breakthrough TV role as Mdeni, a hitman who is rendered vulnerable by his romantic side, in the popular Mzansi Magic drama series, “eHostela“. The series explored the behind-the-scenes shenanigans of two brothers and their father operating their powerful and secret organisation from a worker’s hostel.

Now he is crossing the floor, so to speak, to the telenovela world with the channel’s hit gritty offering, “DiepCity”. This time, the KwaZulu-Natal born actor is cast as Smangaliso. To those around him, he is a dashing and successful businessman.

However, scratch a little deeper and there is more to this latest addition. He’s got an ulterior motive for ingratiating himself into the lives of the other characters. To put readers in the loop, “DiepCity”, which is the brainchild of Mandla N of Black Brain Productions, centres on four young high school students who are lured into a life of crime to escape their poverty-stricken circumstances.

The female cast of “DiepCity”. Picture: Supplied On landing the part, he said: “The transition from Mndeni to Smangaliso is going to be one for the books. “Black Brain has entrusted me with an exciting and unconventional character that will allow me to challenge myself as a performer. “I am thrilled to be part of the exceptional cast of ‘Diepcity’.”

The telenovela has viewers hooked, more so for its exceptional cast, which include: Nozuko Ncayiyane, Dawn Thandeka King, Mduduzi Mabaso and Hamilton Dlamini. As much as he is embraced by the world of television, where he bagged the role of Lwandle in e.tv’s supernatural telenovela, “Isipho”, Nzuza has also carved out a career in theatre, wearing the hate of playwright, director, vocalist as well as dancer. The drama graduate from the Durban University of Technology, he has proven his midas touch on the stage.

He bagged a Best Director award for “Shintsha Guluva”, which he wrote and directed for the Isigcawu Festival in 2014. His performances in “Secret Valley of the Great Kings”, earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Durban Theatre Awards in 2015. Later that year, he collaborated with Kagiso Tsimakwane in writing his first one-man show, “Boy Ntulikazi”, which he directed, performed in and later published.

Nzuzu’s bagged numerous accolades over the years and he even went on global tours for some of his stage shows. With such great credentials, it’s no surprise that his roles on the small screen have been a hit with viewers. He understands the nuances of his characters and delivers with his performance.