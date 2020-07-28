Thulani Shange and Sizwe Khumbuza leave 'Uzalo' in cast shakeup
Hit soapie “Uzalo” is shaking things up with their cast and viewers can expect to say goodbye to a few characters while seeing the return of some.
In a statement, the SABC 1 show, which is the most-watched programme on South African TV, announced that it would be bidding farewell to Thulani Shange, Sizwe Khumbuza and Nombulelo Mhlongo.
“With each new season comes the inevitable bittersweet goodbye - The much loved, classy and dignified, Nomcebo, played by Nombulelo Mhlongo, the Khanyile brothers, Thulane and Godfather played by Thulani Shange and Sizwe Khumbuza will soon bid the series farewell”, read the statement.
When Uzalo debuted on Mzansi’s screens six years ago it introduced South Africans to a number of new faces.
True to form, every season has brought on fresh faces to deliver exciting twists as well as reintroduce familiar faces to shake things up.
The feisty temptress Mumsy played by Nomcebo Gumede is back on screens by popular demand.
The shrewd no-nonsense Captain Yamkela Mpambani played by seasoned actor, Jet Novuka will be entering the “Uzalo” world to shake things up, making the lives of all criminals a nightmare.
“We’re excited about Sir Jet Novuka joining the Uzalo family and Nomcebo Gumede returning to the family,” said the show's creative director, Brenda Mukwevho.
“We have some great plot twists coming up, and cannot wait for audiences to see what the cast will deliver!
“We also thank Nombulelo, Thulani and Sizwe for the great work they’ve presented as part of the Uzalo family – They gave their all, and we are grateful to have been able to work with them”, she added.