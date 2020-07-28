Thulani Shange and Sizwe Khumbuza leave 'Uzalo' in cast shakeup

Hit soapie “Uzalo” is shaking things up with their cast and viewers can expect to say goodbye to a few characters while seeing the return of some.

In a statement, the SABC 1 show, which is the most-watched programme on South African TV, announced that it would be bidding farewell to Thulani Shange, Sizwe Khumbuza and Nombulelo Mhlongo.

“With each new season comes the inevitable bittersweet goodbye - The much loved, classy and dignified, Nomcebo, played by Nombulelo Mhlongo, the Khanyile brothers, Thulane and Godfather played by Thulani Shange and Sizwe Khumbuza will soon bid the series farewell”, read the statement.

When Uzalo debuted on Mzansi’s screens six years ago it introduced South Africans to a number of new faces.

True to form, every season has brought on fresh faces to deliver exciting twists as well as reintroduce familiar faces to shake things up.