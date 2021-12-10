Thuso Mbedu shows Mnqobi Yazo love after hearing his song on ’The Wife’

Actress Thuso Mbedu is among the scores of viewers who are locked in the drama of Showmax’s first original telenovela series The Wife. The local production has become a hit among viewers and it seems every Thursday, the show’s new episode continues to raise excitement levels.

Mbedu was left beyond excited when she heard local musician Mnqobi Yazo’s music on the popular telenovela. The award-winning actress shared her joy on Twitter with her followers. “They just used a @MnqobiYazoSA track on The Wife.

“Ngaze ngajabula,” said Thuso. She then went on to remark how she felt South African shows were sleeping on Mnqobi and Muzi. “I really feel like Southy shows have been sleeping on him.

“They should give him and @muziou opportunities to produce music for them,” he said. One fan who got introduced to Mnqobi’s music because of the show, found themselves downloading his albums, after hearing his good music. “I actually didn’t know him before the show played him and now I have downloaded three of his albums and play him a lot,” said @PhindaXips.

I actually didn't know him before the show played him 😒😢 and now I have downloaded 3 of his albums and play him alot🥰❤ — Phinda Xipula (@PhindaXips) December 9, 2021 Mnqobi was very touched by The Underground Railroad actress and thanked her for her continuous support throughout his career. “When we talk about someone who’s been there from the beginning Red heart I still have a beautiful story to tell about my sister @ThusoMbedu… thank you ngane yakwethu,” he said. Mnqobi Yazo has become one of the countries top-charting artist's his latest track Zamalek featuring Big Zulu is number 10 on the Official Radio Monitor Airplay Chart.