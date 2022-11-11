TikTok star Chané Grobler to feature on kykNET soapie ‘Binnelanders’

Fans of popular KYKnet soapie ‘Binnelanders’ are in for a treat when TikTok sensation Chané Grobler makes an appearance on set this month. Grobler, who boasts a hefty 2.5 million followers on the trendy app, is known for her authentic content and said she was excited to show off her acting skills when making a guest appearance on the soapie.

Grobler, 22, from Pretoria, was amped to be on set filming her scenes, which will air on November 15-22. She told IOL Entertainment: “'It was an absolute honour to meet and work with such professional and veteran actors and actresses. I have to admit I was quite nervous at first, because I have no drama training, but they were all so friendly and really made me feel at ease and comfortable. I really enjoyed every minute of it!” And adds: “I am still speechless about this wonderful opportunity that has come my way.

“To be able to meet the actors I’ve watched on television growing up in real life and to get to know them was a huge honour.” The full-time content creator is amped to play herself, a social media influencer with a whole lot of sparkle and drama. “It was wonderful to learn words, work on set, and just do everything that goes with it. I have always loved acting and would love to make it part of my career.”

“Binnelanders” producer Elsje Stark said: “We reckoned that a lot of Chané’s fans also watch ‘Binnelanders’ and would enjoy seeing her on the show. Luckily, she passed the auditions with flying colours, and we came up with an amazing storyline for her. “She was well prepared and very professional on set, and it was a pleasure working with her.” Grobler, who currently rides influencer status on social media, studied education at Aros College, but dropped out in her second year because of the demands of her influencer career.

Since joining TikTok in 2017, she has had the privilege of working with major brands like Cosmopolitan, Levi’s, Lamborghini, POPL, Warner Music, REVOLVE, Samsung, GHD, and Netflix, among others. In 2020, the local internet sensation was nominated for a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award in the Africa Social Media Star category, alongside another South African, Aunty Shamilla – also known as comedian Prev Reddy.