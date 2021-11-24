Tina Jaxa brings on the drama as she returns to 'Durban Gen'

Tina Jaxa is making her return to the small screen after a bit of a break in recent times. The veteran actress, who has proved her mettle in films as well as TV series and soapies, is always a welcome sight for fans.

She found fame as Priscilla Mthembu in SABC1’s Generations before crossing the soapie floor to “Isidingo” in 1998, where she played Lorraine Dhlomo. Jaxa enjoyed immense success as Eve Sisulu in the critically-acclaimed sitcom, “Madam & Eve”. Earlier this year, she was nominated for best actress in a TV drama for her role as Danai Moringa in the Moja Love drama, “Erased”.

The characters Jaxa has played are often relatable. Aside from a feisty disposition, she slips into the skin of characters who have felt the hard knocks of life. Amid building her list of screen credits, she’s also weathered some personal setbacks.

And in 2019, she grabbed headlines when she admitted to being blissfully happy with former Generations: The Legacy actor Fuzile Mahamba. While several publications published images of the “couple” in full-on PDA mode, Mahamba was quick to quash the rumours as he was already in a relationship at the time. In case you’ve been wondering about what Jaxa has been up to, she’s back in the news.

This time, she’s returning to e.tv’s “Durban Gen” as Nomvula Jack (Dr Nangamo’s mother). Of course, she is no stranger to the viewers of the channel having appeared on “Rhythm City” and is currently on “Golddiggers” and “Housewives”, which are available on eVOD, eMedia’s online streaming platform. Jaxa’s character in “Durban Gen” is a woman who doesn’t suffer fools.