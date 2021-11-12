Toke Makinwa bags new talk show

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has bagged her very own talk show. “Talk With Toke Makinwa” will see some of Africa’s biggest celebrities sit down for an intimate conversation with Toke.

The in-depth interviews reveal the stories behind the headlines, addressing the stars’ controversies and triumphs, and finally giving them an opportunity to set the record straight. The format makes it a contender for the African version of a “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, attracting only the most exclusive names in African entertainment. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa) Toke has amassed lucrative media brand value as one of Africa’s hottest “it girls”.

She sharpened her skills early on in her career as a radio personality on Nigeria’s 93.7 FM. Born and bred in Lagos, she found success with her late-night radio show, “Rhythms of the Night”. She has also become a social media sensation and is rated one of Africa’s most prominent online influencers and shares her work and life on social media with well over 4 million followers on Instagram alone.

“I am so thrilled! I have always wanted to have a global television show. “It’s been part of my dream, the bigger picture, and Honey TV has just given me that opportunity. I look forward to it,” Toke said. Season one will see the likes of DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zari “The Boss Lady” and Nasty C on the couch.