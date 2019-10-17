The show was started by Patience Stevens, and became known for showing viewers "the best of the good life". Many "Top Billing" presenters became personalities.





One of them was Basetsana Kumalo, who also went on to co-executive produce the show.





Others presenters in its 25-year history include Lorna Maseko, Jo-Ann Strauss, Nico Panagio, Michael Mol, Maps Maponyane, Ayanda Thabethe, Bonang Matheba and Simba Mhere.





The show became so popular that many started referring to mansions as "a Top Billing house" or over-the-top weddings as a "Top Billing wedding" – this was in reference to the mansions and weddings the show screened.





Social media users expressed their disappointment over the show's cancellation.