Top television shows and movies to watch this month

From local productions to fascinating documentaries and action-packed shows, there are several offerings to enjoy this month. ‘The Orange Couch’ is a compelling local reality show. Picture: Supplied. “The Orange Couch” (S4)

A new season of this inspiring series, which premiered this week, takes viewers on a powerful journey of resilience and empowerment. The show follows the gripping story of a survivor who rises above the challenges of gender-based violence and transforms her pain into strength. It provides insight into how she rebuilt her life, confronted her past and ultimately flourished against all odds.

While the local show sheds light on the harsh realities of abuse, it also offers hope and motivation for others who are seeking to overcome adversity as it celebrates the triumph of the human spirit. ∎ New episodes drop every Monday at 6pm on SABC 1 (DStv channel 191) Serial killer profiler Micki Pistorius is featured in the ‘The Station Strangler’. Picture: Supplied. “The Station Strangler”

A documentary on one of South Africa’s most prolific criminal cases made its debut this week. “The Station Strangler” delves into the world of serial killer Norman Afzal Simons, who is believed to have killed 21 young boys and one adult from the mid-80s to the mid-90s in the Cape Flats. The school teacher was convicted of the rape and murder of 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen and sentenced to 25 years in 1995.

Twenty-eight years after his imprisonment, Simons was released on parole and placed under 24-hour monitoring in November 2023, opening up fresh wounds in a community where justice has been denied for decades. It features interviews with family members of the victims as well as the lead investigator JD Kotze, serial killer profiler Dr Micki Pistorius and Dr Allan Boesak, among others. ∎ Currently streaming on Showmax.

“Umjolo: The Gone Girl” “Umjolo: The Gone Girl” will be the first of four productions to premiere as part of Netflix South Africa’s first-ever film collection. The cast includes the likes of Baby Cele, Meshack Mavuso, Gugu Gumede, Ntando Mncube, Sibongiseni Shezi, Tyson Mathonsi, Sibusisiwe Jili, Londeka Sishi, Thobeka Shangase, Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi and Tina Redman.

South African MC and content creator, Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi serves as the film’s narrator. It follows Lethu (Shezi), an event planner maestro and hopeless romantic who seems to have it all. But Lethu’s life takes a tumultuous turn when she contracts a sexually transmitted infection, exposing her fiancé Lucky’s (Mathonsi) cheating and she leans on her friends for support.

∎ Premières on Netflix on Friday, November 8. Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in ‘Tracker’. Picture: Supplied. “Tracker” (S2) Justin Hartley returns as Colter Shaw in the latest instalment of the drama series.

The “This Is Us” star plays a trusted lone-wolf survivalist who, driven by the troubles of his past, uses his instincts to find the missing and collect rewards. His endeavours are supported by lawyer Reenie Green (Fiona Rene), his business handler Velma Bruin (Abby McEnany) and tech expert Bobby Exley (Eric Graise). The action-packed series shows how Colter will stop at nothing to get the job done as he relies on his instincts to overcome obstacles.

∎ Premières on Disney+ on November 13. Sarah Catherine Hook, Savannah Lee Smith and Lucien Belmont will feature in the TV reboot of ‘Cruel Intentions’. Picture: X. “Cruel Intentions” A TV reboot of the 1990s cult classic movie is set to bring the pop culture phenomenon to a new generation.

The eight-episode series is based on the same book, “Les Liaisons Dangereuses”, that the original film was based on. But it was set in Washington D.C while the movie was based in New York City. The show will once again centre on two ruthless step-siblings who will do anything to stay at the top of the Greek Life hierarchy at their elite college, including seducing the daughter of the US vice president who attends their school.