Trace and MultiChoice partner to take African content global

One-thousand hours of local content will be made available to the English, French, Portuguese and Spanish markets globally after an international deal was signed between Trace Studios and MultiChoice Studios. The agreement will see Trace represent MultiChoice Studios’ diverse range of content.

The partnership expands Trace Studios’ commitment to promoting and representing African IP on a global scale, making MultiChoice’s catalogue accessible to a wider audience in multiple languages and regions. Olivier Laouchez, the group CEO and chairperson of Trace, said the two distribution groups shared the same ambition: to take African culture to the world. "Trace Studios is very excited about this new finished programme distribution partnership with MultiChoice. With MultiChoice, we share the same ambition to take African culture to the world.

“The MultiChoice catalogue includes some of the best ‘Made in Africa’ narratives and stories that resonate to all. “The Trace Studios team is fully committed to bring this great content to all broadcasters and platforms that want to make the difference and offer unique African experiences to their audiences and subscribers.” Trace Studios has worked with MultiChoice Studios on key titles that could align with a global market, while looking at the historic catalogue representing titles that have not been seen outside Africa.

Mauro Black, DStv’s director of media sales, highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships in meeting the growing demand for MultiChoice's African content. “As demand for MultiChoice’s content continues to grow, keeping up with the demand for MultiChoice’s proudly African content is achieved through strategic partnerships. “As MultiChoice Studios, we are excited about Trace Studios being added to our global distribution network.”