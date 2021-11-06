Trace launches new show 'CODE'

Trace is launching “CODE”, a show dedicated to Afro-urban trends and talents. “CODE” is a docuseries hosted by Ninka Mbaye.

Premiering on November 5 on Trace Urban and Trace Africa, the show will shine the spotlight on talents from different origins to empower the new generation. It will offer the latest news – from music, culture, beauty, fashion, dance, art and food trends. “Trace not only plans to offer great content on our platforms but also to create programs that promote diversity and inclusion for all.

“We want to put the spotlight on the success stories of artists, creators and entrepreneurs to make talents from all over the world shine while inspiring the youth,” says Olivier Laouchez, co-founder and CEO of Trace. The first episode will feature the godfather of dancehall Sean Paul. Mbaye will also chat to the visual storyteller and fashionista Trevor Stuurman and football legend Wendie Renard.

Each episode is centred around the industry insider, as they touch on a wide range of topics including their rise to fame, their downfalls, and how they overcame challenges in their intimate conversations with presenter Ninka. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRACE Urban Southern Africa (@tracesouthafrica) In other news, South African DJ Da Capo has collaborated with Gallo Remixed to produce an African original remix of ’Imbizo’ by legendary Maskandi artist Phuzekhemisi. The song is a blend of African indigenous music, combined with tribal ancestral vocal elements and drums.