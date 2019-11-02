You couldn’t miss the hype around "Trackers".
The fact that DStv opened the premiere channel to all subscribers last Sunday was a big deal, too.
What’s the verdict? It’s a stellar TV series.
Firstly, I love the music for the title sequence and the paradoxical artwork, especially the suburb versus the township shots. The casting is largely on point.
Shot in Cape Town’s Bo-Kaap, Woodstock and Thibault Square, the story also expands to Loxton in the Karoo, Swartwater in Limpopo, as well as Beitbridge Border Post, Zimbabwe.