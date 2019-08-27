Ben Said. Picture: Facebook

Social media is in mourning following the death of eNCA's director of news Ben Said. According to eNCA editor-in-chief Jeremy Maggs, Said drowned while holidaying with his family in Mozambique on Monday afternoon.

Following news of the veteran journalist's death, Twitter users on Tuesday took to the platform to share heartfelt messages about Said and send condolences to his family.

Iman Rappetti, former host and award winning award-winning journalist, tweeted her heart could not deal with the news.

Kirsten Dewar, associate director @Dataminr and a former journalist at CNN and Al Jazeera News said she loved working with Said.

Absolutely loved working with this man. What a fantastic journalist. Condolences to his family - #RIPBenSaid https://t.co/Yi6jbZYEFU — Kirsten Dewar (@kirstendewar) August 27, 2019

The government also extended its heartfelt condolences to Said's family.

Government extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr Ben Said. The death of a journalist of Said’s calibre makes the media profession poorer. #RIPBenSaid. pic.twitter.com/JfRJoCCXg4 — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 27, 2019

More reactions from media personalities, fans and friends:.

Devastated at the passing of my friend for 30 years. From students to radio and then TV. I can’t imagine working in media without you Ben. All the achievements would not have been possible without you my friend. You contributed so much to this country. We will miss you greatly. pic.twitter.com/gyks9J2soD — Patrick Conroy (@PatrickConroySA) August 27, 2019