Ben Said. Picture: Facebook

Social media is in mourning following the death of eNCA's director of news Ben Said. 

According to eNCA editor-in-chief Jeremy Maggs, Said drowned while holidaying with his family in Mozambique on Monday afternoon. 

Following news of the veteran journalist's death, Twitter users on Tuesday took to the platform to share heartfelt messages about Said and send condolences to his family. 

Iman Rappetti, former host and award winning award-winning journalist, tweeted her heart could not deal with the news. 

Kirsten Dewar, associate director @Dataminr and a former journalist at CNN and Al Jazeera News said she loved working with Said. 

The government also extended its heartfelt condolences to Said's family.

More reactions from media personalities, fans and friends:. 