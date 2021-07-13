Tributes pour in for ‘Skeem Saam’ actress Nokuzola 'Sis Ouma' Mlengana

Mzansi is mourning the loss of Nokuzola “Sis Ouma” Mlengana who died on Monday. She was 59. The news of Mlengana’s passing was confirmed on the show’s social media pages on Monday.

“What a painful loss this is to us.💔 We love you and we will miss you dearly. Rest In Peace NOKUZOLA (Sis Ouma) MLENGANA,” read the statement. “May her family accept our warmest condolences and we send thoughts of peace and courage their way.🕊” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skeem Saam Official Page (@skeemsaam9) Details surrounding Mlengana’s death are unknown.

"The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has learnt with sadness of the death of Skeem Saam actress Nokuzola Mlengane who passed away on Monday 12 July 2021. “Ms Mlengana joined the popular drama in 2014, playing the role of sis Ouma, a no-nonsense security guard, tough on mischievous boys and girls at the Gauteng University until her untimely death.

“The SABC sends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Ms. Nokuzola Mlengana," read the statement. The veteran actress had stolen the nation's heart when she was introduced to the popular soapie a few years ago as the feisty security guard at Gauteng University. She later moved to Turf University where she continued to ensure safety and security on the premises.

Her nosy character made her popular among the students. Tributes continue to pour in on social media as fans and colleagues of Mlengane pay their respects to the actress while some expressed their shock at the heart-breaking news. Below are some of the social media reactions:

“😭😭😭 the pain is unbearable 🥺! Lord please give us answers. This is just tooooo much. RIP Mama. May your soul rest in peace 😭😭😭😭,” expressed Inno Sadiki who plays Sthoko on “Skeem Saam”. “Ohh no sis Ouma, this is really sad. May your soul Rest In perfect Peace 💔😭🕊,” wrote Candy Tsamandebele who plays Bafedile on “Skeem Saam”. “May Mme Nokuzola's soul find peace. ❤️🕯️,” commented Shoki Mmola who plays Celia Kunutu on Skeem Saam.

“Goodnight Ma🕯🙏🏿💔 May you rest in eternal peace,” added Mogau Motlhatswi who plays Mapitsi on the popular soapie. “Lala Ngoxolo Sis Oum,” tweeted Natasha Thahane who plays Enhle on the show. Lala Ngoxolo Sis Ouma 🕊🤍 pic.twitter.com/UpqHd8PxnS — Natasha Thahane (@Natasha_Thahane) July 12, 2021 “#RIPNokuzolaMlengana Rest my sister! We have your family Family and friends in our prayers!,” added “The Station” actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube.