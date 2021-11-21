Tshego Koke hosts new season of 'Yo MTV Raps Uncapped'

Remember “Yo MTV Raps Top 5”? Well, if you do and you were a fan of the show, you’re in for a treat. MTV Base recently announced the return of the ultimate hip hop show that previews and shares views on the latest hip hop joints.

Hosted by MTV Base Culture Squad member Tshego Koke, the new and revamped "Yo MTV Raps Uncapped" promises to push the culture forward and dives deep into what's hot in the game. This season will feature interviews with the most influential voices in the game providing a stage for only the best in SA hip hop to shine. The all-new format is jam-packed with the hottest new music videos and special guest appearances by various rappers, who go head to head with host Koke on a selection of their favourite tracks.

Koke said that there was a need to revamp the show. “We pretty much needed a revamp and something a whole lot more interactive when it comes to the viewers and this way it also allowed us to bring in more artists and talk-ability. I’m also part of MTV Base Culture Squad and a Hip Hop fanatic so this was a natural fit,” he said. Koke said yes to hosting “Yo MTV Raps Uncapped” because it is all about the culture that South African rap has to offer and anything that has that type of focus and shift has his attention.

“We are really pushing the culture forward this season and our format is more interactive as we get real with the people behind the hits we love through exclusive interviews. The industry keeps evolving and our refreshed format is reflective of that evolution,” said Koke. When asked about the challenges that arose when putting Yo MTV Raps Uncapped together, he said that figuring out the narrative was at the top of the list. “I think it’s been just understanding what narrative it is we trying push. Who we speaking to, whose watching and who’ll interact with our content and making sure that we make it as relevant as possible in our ever-changing musical climate.

"I work with an amazing team though son we've pretty much clocked all of that and we're ready to get the viewers involved." Koke pointed out that a show like this highlights the richness of hip hop culture. "It's important because it shifts the culture and keeps the hip hop community informed of what's happening and what is also soon to come in regards to sounds and looks too.

“People also know that MTV Base is the home of youth culture so a show like this is definitely important. “It highlights that our culture is rich and has more to offer. Even though there’s a shift in sound with other genres, we showing that we are more than happy to adapt to sound and evolve with it too,” he said. Monde Twala, senior vice-president and general manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa, said: “MTV Base is the home of youth entertainment and this refreshed new season is a great showcase of our continued investment in content for the culture by the culture.