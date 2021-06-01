Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese announces exit from e.tv’s 'Scandal!'

Musician, television presenter and actor Tshepo “Howza” Mosese has announced his departure today from e.tv’s popular daily soapie, “Scandal!”

Mosese, who starred as Lerumo Chabedi, joined the soapie in 2013 as a bodyguard to one of the lead characters.

His role has since grown into a well-respected policeman in the Newtown community that the soapie is set.

Speaking on his departure after eight years with the show, he said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on Scandal and I’m grateful to have gotten the opportunity to grow as a performer and act with some of the best talents in the business.

“I look forward to continuing to push myself to take on new challenges.”

Mosese is no stranger to the small screen as he has had roles in TV shows such as SABC1’s “Generations” and e.tv’s “Backstage”.

A man of many talents, Mosese cut his teeth in presenting when he hosted SABC 1’s youth magazine show, “Big Up” in 2008, he followed this with a stint on the channel's popular reality show “All You Need is Love”, in 2012.

He was also the man behind the reality competition series “Bar One Manhunt” in 2013.

Popularly known as Howza, the star is also a well-known recording artist, previously with kwaito group Blackjack.

In 2007, he released his solo album titled “Cut to the Chase”, which featured hit singles such as “Styla sa Mahala” and “Okapi”.

Mosese will continue to present SABC2’s consumer rights programme “Speak Out”.