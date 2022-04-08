Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese set to host 'Speak Out’

The fight for consumers’ rights continues on SABC2’s “Speak Out” with actor and musician Tshepo “Howza” Mosese at the helm. The popular factual reality show makes a return from Sunday, April 10 at 8.30pm.

Playing the role of a consumer watchdog, “Speak Out” assists disgruntled consumers and small business owners who have been scammed or robbed out of their hard-earned money through poor, bad or lack of service and or dishonest business practices. It aims to ensure that a fair resolution for the consumer is always reached and that businesses take accountability for their wrongdoing. It also educates consumers and small business owners to be more cautious and vigilant in their everyday financial dealings. In season 13, Mosese will follow the human story, reveal the emotional journey, investigate, expose, educate and empower consumers and businesses. He will also highlight the impact of Covid-19 on customers in terms of non-delivery, and on businesses in terms of the lockdown and the challenges thereafter.

A humanitarian at heart, Mosese took to Instagram to share a short clip of the new season with a very profound caption. “My late Father always told me that no man is an island. When people of a community stand together against injustice, real movement happens. #comingsoon #speakout #forthepeople #bythepeople #nostoneunturned #april @sabc2 #youbelong 🤳🏾: @khool_pics,” he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by howza_sa (@howza_sa) Mosese’s wife, film producer Salamina Mosese didn’t waste any time in praising her husband, saying: “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥you are doing amazing work baby”.

