Tshidi prepares to be Mrs Moroka in 'Generations: The Legacy'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

"Generations: The Legacy" viewers are in for a drama-filled week as Tshidi Phakade played by actress, Letoya Makhene, prepares to be Mrs Moroka. In a bid to grow its viewership even further, the show brought back Makhene's character at the beginning of June. Now as Tshidi has returned from the “dead”, the drama continues as she reclaims her life with a shocking plan up her sleeve - to become a Moroka. This week, viewers will get to witness the romance that no one saw coming – Tshidi and great Uncle Kabisi Moroka played by Mpho J Molepo. Within a few days, she weaseled her way into the powerful Moroka elder’s heart. Now, she plans to securing her position by becoming Mrs Moroka. On Wednesday, July 15, Tshidi is planning to have a wedding. But how will she get past Smanga (Moopi Mothibeli)? He is in possession of a sex tape starring himself and Tshidi. He’s threatening to show it to Kabisi if Tshidi doesn’t disappear.

That said, Smanga isn’t the only one who wants to stop this wedding. An unexpected guest arrives that could change everything. Will Tshidi be Mrs Moroka by the end of the week?

"I’ve missed being in Tshidi’s shoes! The writers have come up with riveting storylines for Tshidi and I am so excited to bring them all to life," said Makhene.

She said it’s great to be back, but she honestly feels like she never left.

"Tshidi has definitely changed. She’s stronger, feistier and even more ambitious. She’s always been power hungry, but now she is taking things to a whole new level," said Makhene.

Meanwhile, Nontle (Buntu Petse) finally meets the man whom she believes is her father, Jonathan Okiri played by Sonni Chidiebere. Together with his associate, Jonas (Chumani Pan), Okiri takes Nontle down a dangerous path that leads her to a shocking revelation.

Don’t miss "Generations: The Legacy" this week to find out more.

"Generations: The Legacy" airs on SABC1, weekdays at 8pm.