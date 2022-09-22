Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, September 22, 2022

Tumi Morake lands new talk show ‘Sunday Sexy Love’

Tumi Morake. Picture: Tumi Morake

Published 1h ago

Comedian and former “Our Perfect Wedding” presenter Tumi Morake makes a return to Mzansi Magic with the new talk show “Sunday Sexy Love”.

The show will see Morake connect with her guests, including Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha, Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly, Gogo Maweni and Sabelo Mgube, Latoya and Lebo Pulumo, as the celebrity couples get candid about their love stories.

Other guests include DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi, Dineo and Zothile Langa, as well as Mpho Wabadimo and Themba.

Married, dating or engaged, the celebrity couples reveal how they make their relationship work and keep the spark alive while being in the spotlight.

“Our Sundays at Mzansi Magic are known for their reality and drama content, and we are thrilled to add an original, themed talk show to this line-up,” said Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

“We pride ourselves in giving our viewers a bird’s eye view into our celebrities’ lives, and this show will be a totally different lens altogether,” added Adonisi.

“For 10 weeks, the show will feature the couples talking openly about their love journeys, the good, the bad and the spectacular.”

Meanwhile, fan favourite “Uthando Nes’thembu” will return for the sixth season on Thursday, October 6, at 8pm.

The show follows Musa Mseleku and his wives as they navigate polygamous marriage, parenthood, culture and keeping the family together through the good and challenging times.

Catch “Sunday Sexy Love” Sundays, starting October 2 at 9pm.

