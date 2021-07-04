Tumi Morake to headline Comedy Central Live at the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar finale

South Africa’s Queen of Comedy Tumi Morake will headline the season finale of hit comedy series Comedy Central Live at the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar. The star will be joined by talented comedians Nonto R, Tyson Ngubeni and Long John in what is expected to be a hilarious season finale.

The innovative virtual comedy bar was developed during lockdown by Savanna as a means of supporting SA’s comedy industry during the start of lockdown. The brand joined forces with Comedy Central, being the global authority in comedy, which refined a ‘Comedy Central Live’ format, its first season in a virtual setting on TV in October last year. The show was an instant hit and was nominated for Best Variety Show at the 2021 South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

This season featured SA’s favourite comedians headlining a segment in each episode that focused on themes ranging from love to politics and lockdown. Each episode featured a performance from rising fan favourites performing a sketch act that fans will most certainly know and love. Speaking on her involvement in the show, Tumi said she was excited to be featured alongside some of the best comedians in the business.

“I was minding my own business in America and I got a call. I thought, after all this virtual playing why not put it on TV? “I am super excited to be a part of this line-up which features some of the best in the game. I am in really good company. “Comedy is a rush and any chance to play is a chance to grow and have a good time,” she said.

Tumi said she had a lot of fun shooting the finale episode. “This set is gambly, rough around the edges, throwbacky. “It’s Tumi tasting the fun again and it’s comedy! Whatever I think it is the audience will ultimately decide but I had a lot of fun shooting and I think my fans will really enjoy it,” she said. While the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic can be seen in daily life, many don’t discuss the mental effect it has had.

“It has been terrible for my mind – nothing has been funny for a long time – and then the funny was just too dark and now I am going ‘so, what’s mid-pandemic Tumi Like?’. “And also I was in the US for a year without much opportunity to do my work. It feels good to be back though,” she added. Speaking on why viewers should tune in, Tumi said, “Well it’s a great guarantee you aren’t risking Covid for a laugh!