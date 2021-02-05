Tumisho Masha takes fans down memory lane as he celebrates 20 years in the industry

Award-winning actor, producer and writer, Tumisho Masha, is celebrating two decades in the entertainment industry. Taking to Instagram this week, he reflected on the role that launched his acting career in the popular soapie “Isidingo”. The show was canned in March last year due to low numbers and poor audience ratings. “20 years ago I started on Isidingo and played a role that would turn me into a household name in SA. The Flamboyant Dumisani 😂😂,” recalled Masha. “I might have a few more wrinkles, battle scars and extra weight but I also have a lot more wisdom, a truckload more humility and experience that only comes from the ups and downs of life.

“It’s been a great two decades and I look forward to another four more (God willing 🙏🏾🙏🏾)”

The star expressed his gratitude to fans for their continuous support over the years.

“Thank you, South Africa, for the love and support you continue to show me and the great gift God has blessed me with. It’s not over, the journey continues.”

Fans and industry pals flooded Masha’s timeline with well wishes.

“ 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 May you be blessed with 20 x 20 more my brother,” said former “Scandal” actor Clint Brink.

“Uncle T😉🙌🔥here’s to many more! 🥂,” commented “Igazi” actor Ayanda Makayi.

“I used to enjoy watching you on Isidingo. Just last year I started to watch the repeat episodes of Isidingo on SABC Encore before the channel was cancelled, your relationship with Lee was quite fired and very exciting to watch.

“You’re a brilliant actor. Indeed the journey continues. Keep up the good work,” said a fan, Zola Mazombe.

In a recent interview with IOL Entertainment, Masha spoke about his excitement after he bagged his first horror movie role in the US in “Spell”.

The movie, which was released in 2020, saw him play sheriff Tom Pine, a North Carolina state trooper, alongside American actors Omari Hardwick and Loretta Devine.

The film was shot in and around Cape Town and Stellenbosch. Masha said it has always been a dream of his to be in a movie “that's really scary, has lots of blood and gore and leaves the audience shook.

“This was my first horror movie role and the experience was truly memorable. Of course, working with Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine, and director Mark Tonderai was an absolute dream.”

His illustrious career includes being the first South African actor to portray iconic leader Nelson Mandela, in the international film “Mandela’s Gun”.

The biopic and political thriller was based on Madiba’s experience as a guerrilla fighter for the ANC in 1962, during his military training in Algeria and Ethiopia.

The 2016 film held its world premiere at the Harlem International Film Festival in New York. His international releases include: “Beyond Borders”, “Drum” and “Catch a Fire”.

His latest international television work was in the sci-fi series “Blood Drive”, British TV series “Wallander” starring Kenneth Branagh, the British television drama “Kidnap and Ransom”, the popular BBC drama “Silent Witness” and Emmy award-winning HBO series “No1 Ladies Detective Agency”.