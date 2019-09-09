"Finding The One". Picture: Supplied

Sunday nights from October will spark love and laughter in M-Net's (DStv 101) new dating show, "Finding The One". Finding The One, a dating show conceived and developed in South Africa will debut October 6 at 6pm.

The show puts a fresh spin on traditional dating and turns the search for love into a team sport, inviting family members, friends, colleagues and the like to join in on the matchmaking fun.

The focus of the series is on singletons who haven't had much success in their search for love.

Three trusted allies join forces to tackle a challenge abounding with pitfalls: playing matchmaker.

They sift through numerous potential candidates on behalf of their searching suitor and take them through a series of appraisals. The candidates have to endure group dates, hard-hitting questions and even home snoops. All in an attempt to score their adored single friend a date with their perfect match.

The big question that will be answered for contestants during the course of the show: Do your "teammates" know you as well as they think they do, and do they have a clue what's best for you, even if you don't? There are bound to be hits, misses and foul play as the team search for suitable potential partners.

As the game of love unfold, funnyman Rob van Vuuren will add a healthy dollop of laughter while providing running commentary on proceedings.

*"Finding The One" will air on M-Net 101 every Sunday from October 6, 2019. It will also be available on DStv CatchUp.