Tweeps react to Enhle Mbali on 'Behind The Story'
Enhle is that friend that wants to know your business but never says anything about herself. Yall remember her interview with Dj Zinhle she wanted the tea— 🌻 (@itsoverforreal) October 16, 2019
People just wanted to hear negative, “juicy” things and because she didn’t entertain it, they’re pressed. She conducted that #BehindTheStory interview impeccably and let’s not forget - Enhle has a strong career and more importantly, a family to protect.— Rowan ™ (@marlonxmogabale) October 17, 2019
I feel enhle is being fake, you mean you don't know any story that was written about you 😒😒 #BehindTheStory— [email protected] (@dabri44) October 16, 2019
#BehindTheStory That interview was pointless.— NonameSilly🌸🌸 (@Noh_xy) October 17, 2019
Pearl was interviewing...
Enhle didn't wanna be interviewed
Pearl didn't push....
Just a sad pathetic waste of time I couldn't even finish it!.
Judging from the Twitter reviews Enhle Mbali went #BehindTheStory to tell no story pic.twitter.com/KMdQmxUPpI— Viwe Sobudula (@vsobudula) October 17, 2019
Is it me or does Enhle Mbali seem a bit edgy/uncomfortable/angry ? #BehindTheStory— Zandi M (@ZandyleMabika) October 16, 2019
Pearl is always speaking about Enhle's marriage in past tense 🤣🤣#BehindTheStory— Moleboheng Kekana (@Mo_lee_bo) October 16, 2019