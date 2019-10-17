Pearl Thusi and Enhle Mbali. Picture: Twitter
Enhle Mbali appeared on "Behind The Story" with Pearl Thusi and, in the interview, spoke about her journey in the entertainment industry and the struggles she went through. 

She later spoke about her interview with DJ Zinhle on "Sincerely Yours". 

Thusi had asked her about the conversation she had about cheating and mentioned the ongoing reports of her husband's alleged cheating. Her husband is Black Coffee.

Mbali reacted by saying there was nothing to address and she would tell her story when she was ready. 

Tweeps were on the fence regarding her answers and the Thusi broached the subject.