Tweeps react to Enhle Mbali on 'Behind The Story'









Pearl Thusi and Enhle Mbali. Picture: Twitter n the interview, spoke about her journey in the entertainment industry and the struggles she went through. Enhle Mbali appeared on "Behind The Story" with Pearl Thusi and, i

She later spoke about her interview with DJ Zinhle on "Sincerely Yours".



Thusi had asked her about the conversation she had about cheating and mentioned the ongoing reports of her husband's alleged cheating. Her husband is Black Coffee.





Mbali reacted by saying there was nothing to address and she would tell her story when she was ready.





Tweeps were on the fence regarding her answers and the Thusi broached the subject.





Enhle is that friend that wants to know your business but never says anything about herself. Yall remember her interview with Dj Zinhle she wanted the tea — 🌻 (@itsoverforreal) October 16, 2019

People just wanted to hear negative, “juicy” things and because she didn’t entertain it, they’re pressed. She conducted that #BehindTheStory interview impeccably and let’s not forget - Enhle has a strong career and more importantly, a family to protect. — Rowan ™ (@marlonxmogabale) October 17, 2019

I feel enhle is being fake, you mean you don't know any story that was written about you 😒😒 #BehindTheStory — [email protected] (@dabri44) October 16, 2019

#BehindTheStory That interview was pointless.

Pearl was interviewing...

Enhle didn't wanna be interviewed

Pearl didn't push....

Just a sad pathetic waste of time I couldn't even finish it!. — NonameSilly🌸🌸 (@Noh_xy) October 17, 2019

Judging from the Twitter reviews Enhle Mbali went #BehindTheStory to tell no story pic.twitter.com/KMdQmxUPpI — Viwe Sobudula (@vsobudula) October 17, 2019

Is it me or does Enhle Mbali seem a bit edgy/uncomfortable/angry ? #BehindTheStory — Zandi M (@ZandyleMabika) October 16, 2019