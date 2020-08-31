Twitter reacts to Zozibini Tunzi's sister leaving ’Idols SA’

The new normal under the Covid-19 restrictions has made for very interesting and innovative entertainment on many fronts. ’Idols SA's Theatre Week was no exception, with the most taxing week of the competition isolating the 107 contestants that made it through, only to shed them down to 31 contestants by the end of the gruelling week. For the first audition, the only audience for the day came from the judges and the pianist, but it was the group stage on day three that sent the contestants into an anxious rollercoaster, and viewers witnessing some early favourites packing their bags to go home. Mr Yoki Yoki, 20-year-old Vhudi Mamphwe from the Pretoria audition who trended on Twitter for over 24 hours, was sent packing when he forgot his lyrics in the group round. 😱 No more Mr. Yoki Yoki on #IdolsSA! 😱 Vhudi will forever be remembered – and we're sure we'll be hearing from him again very soon... pic.twitter.com/9lEtEZvhPl — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 30, 2020 The disappointing “no’s” kept coming, bidding farewell to Miss Universe’s younger sister Sibabalwe Tunzi whose audition divided the Twitter audience when she bagged her golden ticket.

Tweeps took to Twitter to express their views after Tunzi was eliminated from the show, with many dragging the youngster.

Below are some of the reactions:

Each contestant chose their suitable song and although they didn't get to rehearse with their group members for the group round, the only time they got to meet their competitors was 30 seconds before their performances.

And after spending 96 hours in isolation, the first group to impress with the popular “Emcimbini” song by the Scorpion Kings, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small, were Bruce Mr Music, Succedor and Brandon, who almost didn't make it in the first round when he forgot his lyrics.

The other songs that the contestants got to cover were Beyonce's “If I was a Boy”, John Legend's "So High“ and ”Jealous“ by Labrinth, among other options - pre-selected by the judges.

With minimal drama due to the less interaction between the hopefuls and a gruelling three days of auditioning, the next step is to fill 16 spots available for the live show round, meaning that 15 contestants will be eliminated next week just before the real competition begins.