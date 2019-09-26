"Idols SA" judge Unathi Nkayi appeared on "Behind The Story" and opened up about cyberbullying and her public divorce from Thomas Msengana.
In the episode, Unathi opened up about her start in the entertainment industry and how she ended up in music.
The "Nguwe" singer got emotional when she talked about how she would repeatedly open for John Legend and get a standing ovation from music icon Quincy Jones, but would be attacked online by "women who told themselves that they were better singers" than her.
She said that when she was able to push the negativity away, she realised she wanted to be a musician and move people with her voice.
Speaking about a dark time in her life, Unathi opened up about her suspension from Metro FM in 2015 after a Twitter user posted their direct message exchange in which Unathi referred to them as a "psycho b**ch".