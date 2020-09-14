'Uncovered' scoops four awards at the Simon Sabela Awards

The Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards have released this year’s winners for its annual event.

The prestigious awards are aimed at recognising outstanding achievement and talent in the film and television industry and took place virtually on Saturday, September 12.

Leading the winners pack are “Uncovered” taking home four awards including, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Film, while director Judy Naidoo’s “Kings of Mulberry Street” scooped three awards including Best Newcomer Actor, Best Use of KZN in a Film and Best Supporting Actress.

Check out the full winners list below:

Best Newcomer Actress