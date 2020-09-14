EntertainmentTvLocal
Nqobile Khumalo in 'Uncovered'. Picture: Supplied
'Uncovered' scoops four awards at the Simon Sabela Awards

By Alyssia Birjalal Time of article published 1h ago

The Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards have released this year’s winners for its annual event.

The prestigious awards are aimed at recognising outstanding achievement and talent in the film and television industry and took place virtually on Saturday, September 12.

Leading the winners pack are “Uncovered” taking home four awards including, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Film, while director Judy Naidoo’s “Kings of Mulberry Street” scooped three awards including Best Newcomer Actor, Best Use of KZN in a Film and Best Supporting Actress.

Check out the full winners list below:

Best Newcomer Actress

Yola Plaatjie- “Dreams of Gomorrah”

Best Newcomer Actor

Aaqil Hoosen- “Kings of Mulberry Street”

Best use of KZN in a Music Video

Duncan Feat. Thee Legacy - “Sikelela”

Best Actress

Nqobile Khumalo - “Uncovered”

Best Actor

Robert Hobbs - “Uncovered”

Best Supporting Actress

Rizelle Januk - “Kings of Mulberry Street”

Best Supporting Actor

Mfana Jones Hlophe - “Dreams of Gomorrah”

Best Director

Zuko Nodada - “Uncovered”

Best Micro-Budget Film now known as Best Made For TV Film

Siyabonga Godfrey Dlamini- “Nomthawelanga”

Best Short Screenplay

“Thulile” - Megan Van Der Merwe

Best Feature Screenplay

“Kandasamys: The Wedding” – Jayan Moodley and Rory Booth

Best Use of KZN in a Film

“Kings of Mulberry Street” - Judy Naidoo

Best Film

“Uncovered” - Thandeka Nodada

Best Short Film

“Dreams of Gomorrah” - Sithabile Mkhize

Best IsiZulu Film

“Izinyoni Zohlobo” - Dr Nontethelelo Nxumalo

Best Documentary

“Buddha in Africa” - Nicole Schafer

Best Environmental Film

“Phefumula” - Pragna Parsotam-Kok

Best Student Film

“Thulile” - Andre Cronje

