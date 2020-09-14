'Uncovered' scoops four awards at the Simon Sabela Awards
The Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards have released this year’s winners for its annual event.
The prestigious awards are aimed at recognising outstanding achievement and talent in the film and television industry and took place virtually on Saturday, September 12.
Leading the winners pack are “Uncovered” taking home four awards including, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Film, while director Judy Naidoo’s “Kings of Mulberry Street” scooped three awards including Best Newcomer Actor, Best Use of KZN in a Film and Best Supporting Actress.
Check out the full winners list below:
Best Newcomer Actress
Yola Plaatjie- “Dreams of Gomorrah”
Best Newcomer Actor
Aaqil Hoosen- “Kings of Mulberry Street”
Best use of KZN in a Music Video
Duncan Feat. Thee Legacy - “Sikelela”
Best Actress
Nqobile Khumalo - “Uncovered”
Best Actor
Robert Hobbs - “Uncovered”
Best Supporting Actress
Rizelle Januk - “Kings of Mulberry Street”
Best Supporting Actor
Mfana Jones Hlophe - “Dreams of Gomorrah”
Best Director
Zuko Nodada - “Uncovered”
Best Micro-Budget Film now known as Best Made For TV Film
Siyabonga Godfrey Dlamini- “Nomthawelanga”
Best Short Screenplay
“Thulile” - Megan Van Der Merwe
Best Feature Screenplay
“Kandasamys: The Wedding” – Jayan Moodley and Rory Booth
Best Use of KZN in a Film
“Kings of Mulberry Street” - Judy Naidoo
Best Film
“Uncovered” - Thandeka Nodada
Best Short Film
“Dreams of Gomorrah” - Sithabile Mkhize
Best IsiZulu Film
“Izinyoni Zohlobo” - Dr Nontethelelo Nxumalo
Best Documentary
“Buddha in Africa” - Nicole Schafer
Best Environmental Film
“Phefumula” - Pragna Parsotam-Kok
Best Student Film
“Thulile” - Andre Cronje