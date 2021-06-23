'Unefa' gives unclaimed inheritance to surprised beneficiaries

Mzansi Magic’s new show “Unefa” will see lucky and unsuspecting South Africans get a chunky piece of unclaimed inheritance that was left behind by a late family member. The docu-reality series, hosted by actor and musician Motlatsi Mafatshe will offer the much needed financial boost to beneficiaries who need to make ends meet or simply live comfortably for the rest of their lives.

Nomsa Philiso, director for local entertainment channels at M-Net said: “Unefa will take viewers on an emotional, entertaining, hopeful, reflective and heart-warming journey where unsuspecting beneficiaries are surprised with an unclaimed inheritance from their deceased loved ones.” “Unefa” was created based on the fact that every year many South Africans died, leaving their loved ones with the gift of an inheritance, but family members miss their blessings and never receive the money. This may be due to incorrect or not up to date personal details or the beneficiary was a minor at the time of death, resulting in payment where the money is held by the Guardian’s Fund.

Others don’t receive their funds for sneakier reasons such as lack of transparency between family members. The show aims to trace the relationship between the family and the deceased, while sharing the beneficiary’s healing process. Each episode culminates with their reaction during the moment of truth when the big surprise – that they will be receiving an inheritance – is revealed.