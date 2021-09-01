'Uthando Nes’thembu' returns to screens for a new season

Musa Mseleku and his four wives are ready to be the talk of the social media town when much-loved “Uthando Nes’thembu” returns to screens this month. Season 4 ended on a cliffhanger, with Musa confronting his wives about the lack of harmony between the households, wives dressing inappropriately and other accusations that divide the family.

Season 5 picks up with the Mseleku wives reuniting to fix their issues and explore what led to them in the first place. This doesn’t mean Musa is off the hook – he is taken to task by his wives for his own shortcomings, such as his inconsistency and lack of truthfulness when it comes to how he deals with his wives. “This reality TV show continues to give viewers content that is intriguing and explosive, and as we head into heritage month, it gives them further insights into cultural practices that have been around for decades in the modern-day family set-up,” said Nomsa Philiso, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

Season 5 continues to explore each woman’s storyline, from MaCele’s intention to move out of the homestead and MaYeni’s journey as a grandmother, to MaNgwabe trying to heal her shaky marriage and MaKhumalo navigating her fertility issues. In the beginning, it seemed Musa understood the adage “happy wife, happy life”, but as the seasons have progressed, he has struggled to keep everyone happy. Earlier this year, Musa was dragged on social media after he shared his thoughts on polyandry (more than one husband).

Musa was invited to share his views in an interview on eNCA about whether polyandry should be made legal. The clip from the show featuring Musa and cultural activist Nokuzola Mndende, slamming the proposal, went viral on Twitter. Social media users dragged both Musa and Nokuzola. The “Uthando Nes'thembu” reality show star outlined his view that polygamy was backed by culture and entrenched in years of tradition. He said he believed that polyandry was a misguided attempt by activists to equalise men and women.

He also labelled polyandry as an attack on the institution of marriage. “This is a mere straightforward attack on the only institution that should be protected and preserved — which is marriage. I do not even understand where those activists are coming from ... I think maybe they are driven by so much trying to portray certain things as equality, whereas they don’t understand the fundamentals of where we (polygamists) are coming from with the institution of marriage. “Polygamy does not just exist because a man has got a desire to have many wives,” said Musa.