'Uthando Nes’thembu' set to return to screens for new season

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The new season of “Uthando Nes’thembu” is about to give viewers a renewed perspective of a polygamous marriage. Season three ended on a high note and almost broke the internet as we witnessed Musa Mseleku’s traditional IsiZulu wedding to MaYeni. “If you thought season three was the climax of the show, then we’ve got something even bigger, better in store for you. “This season will bring you up, close and personal with Mseleku’s wives and the dynamics of polygamy,” said Nomsa Philiso, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net. Ahead of MaYeni’s wedding, Musa’s wives started showing their true colours and it became clear that his wives did not see eye to eye on certain aspects, and this left their husband struggling to juggle the dynamics of his relationships with them, while also trying to make things better with his eldest daughter, Sne.

Viewers will remember how he went out of his way to please his wives and make them happy; this included surprising each of them with a brand-new luxury car.

It is back to reality after the third season’s fairy tale ending and the wives now find themselves wanting to gain more recognition individually, and potentially opening doors that they never previously opened for viewers.

This season will reveal the honesty of the Mseleku wives and will leave viewers trying to keep up with what it actually takes to be in a polygamous marriage and how they relate to each other.

“Season 4 will expose you, our viewers, to a side that you have not been exposed you before. You will get to learn what it takes to be part of a polygamous set up and for us, we aim to bring you reality TV that does not only entertain.

“As we celebrate Heritage Month, we want to deliver content that is compelling and resonates with traditions that are still practiced by several ethnic groups in our diverse society,” said Philiso.

“Uthando Nes’thembu” Season 4 premieres on DStv Channel 161 Mzansi Magic 17 September 2020, at 20:00.