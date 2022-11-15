‘Uyajola 9/9’ host Jub Jub caught in the crossfire of a furious bouncer involved in an alleged cheating scandal

Controversial show “Uyajola 9/9” host, Jub Jub, was the centre of drama on his reality show recently when he was threatened by an angry bouncer he allegedly caught cheating. In the episode, Jub Jub met with Sibonakaliso from Durban who is the girlfriend of the alleged cheater named Siboniso.

Sibonakaliso contacted the show to expose her boyfriend and alleged he has been seeing other women. A brave and entertaining Jub Jub, along with his “Uyajola” team, caught Sibonakaliso along with his mistress at a salon while she was getting her hair done. Jub Jub approached the unsuspecting Sibonakaliso to confront him but the latter became aggressive and tried to bash Jub Jub.

The two got into a rough and heated argument while Jub Jub shouted commentary from behind his body guard. Towering over the show host, Sibonakaliso is seen trying to pass the security as the body guards protected the nervous looking Jub Jub. Tweeps had a field day and shared memes after the show.

@lindsy3545 wrote: “ Jub Jub is the best for Uyajola, today's episode got me laughing like crazy😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” Jub Jub is the best for Uyajola, today's episode got me laughing like crazy😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#Uyajola99 https://t.co/z4D2EJFfTA — 🇳🇦🛡⭐👻🔫🔴🦍 (@lindsy3545) November 13, 2022 @KamogeloMasil17 wrote: “ 😅🤣Mojolo Police Commissioner 🚔 Jub Jub is every man worst nightmare. #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays #uyajola” 😅🤣Mojolo Police Commissioner 🚔 Jub Jub is every man worst nightmare. #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays #uyajola — Kamogelo Masilo (@KamogeloMasil17) November 13, 2022 @KamogeloMasil17 wrote: “😅🤣Guys STOP ✋🏽 ⛔ CHEATING if you can't handle the Mojolo Police Commissioner Jub Jub👮🏽 #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays #uyajola”

