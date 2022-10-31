‘Uyajola 9/9’s’ latest episode leaves viewers flabbergasted

Reality show “Uyajola 9/9” is one show that always manages to get viewers talking with all the jaw-dropping stories that unfold, the latest episode was no different.
On the latest Sunday episode, viewers were introduced to Dominique who was on a mission to find out whether her husband Brenden was cheating on her. Well, she definitely got the answers she was looking for and more.
Dominique’s man was busted by the “Uyajola 9/9” crew and host Jub Jub in bed naked with another woman. The episode was filled with jaw-dropping moments as Dominique explained that this was not the first time she caught her husband of 15 years cheating.
“I do everything for you,” Dominique said as she questioned why he couldn’t keep faithful to her.
The husband seemed to have no remorse over his actions and even made it clear that he wanted nothing to do with his wife and wanted a divorce.
Viewers were not pleased with the cheating couple’s naked bodies being made public for all to see and lambasted the show on social media.
@IamLungileDlam1 tweeted, “The level of violation of privacy on this episode is beyond. No woman should be subjected to this. Sharon is forced to being naked in front of so many strangers who are men especially. #Uyajola99”
@2lani_Dlaminii said, “But..What jub jub did is uncalled for, so many human rights were broken here, including the right to have your dignity protected, harassment, invasion of privacy, emotional and physical trauma, regardless of cheating, Sharone doesn't deserve to be humiliated publicly #Uyajola99.”
Since the cheating man and his mistress were busted naked in bed, viewers got to see visuals they were not expecting, as Jub Jub and his team pressed for answers. Dominique shielded his mistress’ naked body with sheets from the pestering cameras.
The episode is still a hot topic hours after it aired as viewers continue to weigh in on the jaw-dropping drama.
Here are some of the reactions
"I come from a broken home. I don't want my kids to have what I had."💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/EZm5jpk3ot— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) October 30, 2022
You only date one guy and marry him for 15 years. You never cheat on them. You have kids. You create a home. But they still cheat on you, beat you and mistreat you.— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) October 30, 2022
Eyi kwazi kwabuhlungu💔 #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/8bP1LhuZCF
"You can't build your home on another woman's tears." My heart breaks for Dominique. She doesn't deserve this at all. #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/16qKsOWeYP— Boity_Melo (@Only_Tumi) October 30, 2022
This just broke me💔💔— 🌻Mama ka Sbu🧒 (@YOLLAMguni) October 30, 2022
Am hoping she never goes bk to him..
Kids will grow no matter what and this too will pass..
I wish light apon her life 🤍#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/YagEdVYJwV
to all the women who think they must stay with a shitty man because of 3 kids, leave him! You will glow immediately when you leave a toxic environment, trust me. And you will find a man ♥ #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/dALKkpH8kN— Fundi Luthuli (@fundi_brown) October 30, 2022
Welele who said uyajola it's for black people only? 😂😂😭🙆♀️🤷♀️#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/jjucgX9lWf— Sibadela mmapaseka (@sibhadhela) October 30, 2022
Brenden is done with her 💔💔💔 #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/Z9pFW0VGql— Lessy Leseg⭕️ 👑 (@LessyJantjie) October 30, 2022
Why is Jub Jub sitting to a front of a naked woman like that? What is he trying to see? #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/q9lYz2UgvC— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) October 30, 2022
