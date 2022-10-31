‘Uyajola 9/9’s’ latest episode leaves viewers flabbergasted

Reality show “Uyajola 9/9” is one show that always manages to get viewers talking with all the jaw-dropping stories that unfold, the latest episode was no different. On the latest Sunday episode, viewers were introduced to Dominique who was on a mission to find out whether her husband Brenden was cheating on her. Well, she definitely got the answers she was looking for and more.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dominique’s man was busted by the “Uyajola 9/9” crew and host Jub Jub in bed naked with another woman. The episode was filled with jaw-dropping moments as Dominique explained that this was not the first time she caught her husband of 15 years cheating. “I do everything for you,” Dominique said as she questioned why he couldn’t keep faithful to her. The husband seemed to have no remorse over his actions and even made it clear that he wanted nothing to do with his wife and wanted a divorce.

Viewers were not pleased with the cheating couple’s naked bodies being made public for all to see and lambasted the show on social media. @IamLungileDlam1 tweeted, “The level of violation of privacy on this episode is beyond. No woman should be subjected to this. Sharon is forced to being naked in front of so many strangers who are men especially. #Uyajola99” @2lani_Dlaminii said, “But..What jub jub did is uncalled for, so many human rights were broken here, including the right to have your dignity protected, harassment, invasion of privacy, emotional and physical trauma, regardless of cheating, Sharone doesn't deserve to be humiliated publicly #Uyajola99.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Since the cheating man and his mistress were busted naked in bed, viewers got to see visuals they were not expecting, as Jub Jub and his team pressed for answers. Dominique shielded his mistress’ naked body with sheets from the pestering cameras. The episode is still a hot topic hours after it aired as viewers continue to weigh in on the jaw-dropping drama. Here are some of the reactions