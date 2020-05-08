'Uzalo' reaches record-breaking 11.4 million viewers

Congratulations are in order. Free to watch channel SABC1’s drama series Uzalo is leading the pack with a record breaking 11.4 million viewers for the month of April.

The drama series is making history as the most-watched television show in South African television.

While viewers were still celebrating "Uzalo"’s milestone, the TV series announced this week that they will be taking a month-long break in spite of production resuming a few days ago under the new lockdown regulations.

Trailing behind with 9.5 million viewers is "Generations: The Legacy" and "Skeem Saam" with 8,8 million viewers, while e.tv’s Scandal taking securing fourth place with a whopping 6.2 million viewers. One of the longest-running soapies "Muvhango" takes the fifth spot with 5.2 million viewers.

The 2011 American thriller film "Contagion" kept Mzansi glued to their screens when it flighted on SABC3 in April, with 4.4 million viewers.

"Contagion" centres around the spread of a virus which is very similar to the coronavirus, The virus is transmitted by respiratory droplets, it’s no wonder South Africa was keen to see the film.