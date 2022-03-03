’Uzalo’ season 8 shakes KwaMashu up with new faces
Things are about to get a shake-up in KwaMashu as SABC1 telenovela “Uzalo'', for their eighth season, is welcoming some new talent.
“Uzalo” viewers can be excited for season eight of Uzalo as a new era is coming, one that promises gripping action, jaw-dropping drama, and thrilling cliff-hangers.
The new ensemble cast is bringing something new. We are moving past all the Bhebhe Distillery drama and Pastor Gwala’s woes and stepping into a new world.
The “Uzalo” world is about to be turned upside down as the notorious Nkunzi finally meets his match in the Magwaza family.
Finally, some drama-action! I think we can agree that Nkunzi has become comfortable.
Former “Isibaya” actress Thembi Nyandeni joins the cast as the family matriarch, Njinji. Her character is a ruthless wolf in sheep’s clothing.
This new family is bringing some action to KwaMashu and hopefully, will draw viewers back to the show.
While “Uzalo'' still retains its long-running position as SABC 1’s most-watched soapie, their audience numbers are not what they used to be.
“Uzalo” currently has six million-plus viewers. The telenovela is most notorious for clinching 10 million viewers in 2019.
Njinji enters the fray with her daughter, Nomaswazi Magwaza, played by the talented Omuhle Gela. Nomaswazi is a beautiful, smart, and conniving woman that moves stealthily, much like her mother.
Alongside her is her cousin, Vikizitha Magwaza, played by the revered Siyabonga Radebe, who it’s great to see back on screens.
Vika enters the fray as a charming and lethal criminal, with his eyes fixed on Nkunzi’s throne.
The last of Njinji’s army is Simon Nsimbi, the Magwaza’s right-hand man and voice of reason, played by the renowned Ronald Mkhwanazi.
Njinji’s family is not the end of the new faces. KwaMashu’s police station is also welcoming some new faces.
Maybe this means they will actually solve crimes.
The police force is joined by Constable Biyela, played by the gifted Thabisile Zikhali, an honest and well-educated woman determined to keep the department on the straight and narrow.
Alongside her is Flavia, played by the talented Sthembile Mhlongo, a focused and independent career woman.
Viewers are about to see the character Lilly in a whole new different light with the introduction of the beautiful and intelligent Amahle Sishi, played by the brilliant Hope Mbhele. Amahle is a fun and liberal woman who captures her attention.
The gifted Sandile Mfusi enters KwaMashu as the driven and charming Kwanda that woos Nonka into his attractive web, concealing his ulterior motives.
“We are excited for audiences to experience a re-imagined ’Uzalo’.
“The production team promises a season of high-stakes drama, riveting story-lines, creativity, and skilful production.
“The production has several new faces joining the show, and it is a great pleasure to work with this impressive talent.
“We are confident that our viewers are eager to continue experiencing authentic stories that represent their everyday realities in a way that resonates with them.” said Pepsi Pokane of Stained Glass.