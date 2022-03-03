’Uzalo’ season 8 shakes KwaMashu up with new faces

Things are about to get a shake-up in KwaMashu as SABC1 telenovela “Uzalo'', for their eighth season, is welcoming some new talent. “Uzalo” viewers can be excited for season eight of Uzalo as a new era is coming, one that promises gripping action, jaw-dropping drama, and thrilling cliff-hangers.

The new ensemble cast is bringing something new. We are moving past all the Bhebhe Distillery drama and Pastor Gwala’s woes and stepping into a new world. The “Uzalo” world is about to be turned upside down as the notorious Nkunzi finally meets his match in the Magwaza family. Finally, some drama-action! I think we can agree that Nkunzi has become comfortable.

Former “Isibaya” actress Thembi Nyandeni joins the cast as the family matriarch, Njinji. Her character is a ruthless wolf in sheep’s clothing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uzalo Mon - Fri 8.30pm (@uzalo_sabc1) This new family is bringing some action to KwaMashu and hopefully, will draw viewers back to the show. While “Uzalo'' still retains its long-running position as SABC 1’s most-watched soapie, their audience numbers are not what they used to be.

“Uzalo” currently has six million-plus viewers. The telenovela is most notorious for clinching 10 million viewers in 2019. Njinji enters the fray with her daughter, Nomaswazi Magwaza, played by the talented Omuhle Gela. Nomaswazi is a beautiful, smart, and conniving woman that moves stealthily, much like her mother. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uzalo Mon - Fri 8.30pm (@uzalo_sabc1) Alongside her is her cousin, Vikizitha Magwaza, played by the revered Siyabonga Radebe, who it’s great to see back on screens.

Maybe this means they will actually solve crimes. The police force is joined by Constable Biyela, played by the gifted Thabisile Zikhali, an honest and well-educated woman determined to keep the department on the straight and narrow. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uzalo Mon - Fri 8.30pm (@uzalo_sabc1) Alongside her is Flavia, played by the talented Sthembile Mhlongo, a focused and independent career woman.