'Uzalo', 'Skeem Saam' and 'Uyajola99' among SA's top watched shows

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South Africa's latest TV ratings are out and the most-watched drama, "Uzalo" retains its number one spot with a viewership of over 10.5 million for May. A close second and third were SABC1's "Skeem Saam" with 9 013 729 and "Generations: The Legacy" with over 8.7 million. "Skeem Saam" overtook "Generations: The Legacy", which had a viewership of over 9.5 million in April. These three shows topped ratings across the SABC, e.tv and DStv platform. On SABC2 for May, President Cyril Ramaphosa's "Update on the Lockdown" was the most watched with over 6.8 million people tuning in to the channel.

Popular soapie, "Muvhango" moved down to third spot with a viewership of over 4.5 million compared to April's 5.2 million. "Lithapo" was number seven and "7de Laan" was eighth on the SABC2 top 20.

SABC3 remains at the bottom of the free to air channels with their top three shows being, "Spy In The Wild" with roughly 1 million viewers, "Music" with 751 331 and "Tropika Island of Treasure" (repeat) with 717 952 viewers.

e.tv saw a dramatic drop in their popular soap viewership numbers with "Scandal" getting just 5.9 million compared to April's 6.2 million and "Rhythm City" with 4.6 million compared to April's 4 863 649.

"Imbewu" fell to sixth place with 3.9 million compared to April's third place with 4.7 million viewers.

Meanwhile on the Pay TV platform, Moja Love’s controversial and dramatic reality TV show, "Uyajola 99" snatched the number one spot with a 2.5 million viewership. That's and increase of 1.2 million viewers since April.

Other dramas on the platform like "The Queen", "Gomora" and "Isibaya" followed respectively with 1.4 million, 1.3 million and 1.2 million.

"The River" was in seventh spot while "Lockdown" was at 14 in the DStv top 20.

The dramatic surge in TV news consumption remains strong across almost all channels. On SABC1, Zulu and Xhosa news drew in 11 million collectively while SABC2 news drew in close to 3 million viewers.