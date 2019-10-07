Veteran actress Vatiswa Ndara has made shocking allegations of actors being abused and unfair treatment by production houses in South Africa, particularly accusing Ferguson Films of exploiting actors while they bag millions.
In an open letter addressed to the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa, the "iGazi" star details some of the unfair labour practices, poor remuneration, poor working conditions and unfair treatment by producers and others.
In a lengthy letter, which Mthethwa posted on his official Twitter account, Ndara wrote: “I come forth, not as a clever black seeking relevance, as it does not deliver a dime, nor does it stand to benefit me.
"At the risk of public shame, humiliation and salacious headlines, not to mention alienation from peers and possible blacklisting from the powers that be in the sector, I humble myself in expressing the truth of my experience in the arts and entertainment industry and publicly exposing the depth of my frustrated and broken spirit."
She continued with a quote from an email sent by Ferguson Films’s offering her a contact for the third season of the hard-hitting drama series "iGazi" where she played NomaRussia. The character that Mzansi love to hate.