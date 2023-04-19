Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Viewers have warmed up to e.tv’s new dramas, ‘Nikiwe’ and ‘Smoke and Mirrors’

The cast of e.tv’s new “Smoke and Mirrors”. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Following the end of “Imbewu: The Seed” and “Durban Gen”, e.tv has introduced two new offerings “Nikiwe” and “Smoke and Mirrors”, which made their screen debut on Monday, April 17.

Nikiwe” replaces “Durban Gen” and follows the lives of the Radebe family, witnessing the rise and fall of a family empire based in the surrounds of Diepkloof Extension, Soweto.

The “hood-rich” clan is headed by Themba “Bhungane” Radebe, played by former "Isibaya" actor Muzi Mthabela.

The show is produced by Thomas Gumede and Lungile Radu’s Parental Advisory Productions, this is their first telenovela.

The drama “Smoke and Mirrors” replaced “Imbeweu: The Seed” and premiered at 9pm on Monday with it’s all-star cast that features Zolisa Xalava and Meshack Mavuso–Magabane.

At the heart of the story is Thandiswa Mseleku, played by Ayanda Bandla. She’s on a mission to rid the town of Emnyameni of three evil men- Caesar, Jaxon and Mthetho, who are known as “The Unholy Trinity”.

There’s an exciting new talent among the stars with Khayalethu Xaba, who plays the Mpendulo Mseleku (Thandiswa’s son).

The new dramas have already left viewers waiting on tenterhooks for the next episode while also falling in love with certain characters.

@JamesChego9 tweeted: “If Zolisa is in it, you already know that show is fire 🔥, Brother brings heat all the damn time! #SmokeAndMirrors.”

@Akhonacakata said: “Oh yess baby! I’m really loving this show already. Kupholiwe, akutatazelwa 🙌🏽🙌🏽 my girl Schnooks wants marraige apha esdudwini! 🤣 #SmokeAndMirrors @lusandambane Sikuwe!”

