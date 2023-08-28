Viewers praise ‘Carte Blanche’ for moving tribute to Derek Watts

To celebrate the life and influence of the late iconic broadcaster Derek Watts, on Sunday ‘Carte Blanche’ dedicated the episode to his memory and contribution to the show. For years, viewers grew to love Watts’ probing style of interviewing and his unmistakeable voice.

He was a formidable investigative journalist with a strong on-screen presence – a magical formula which made ‘Carte Blanche’ a must-watch every Sunday night. Standing together as a family. We will forever carry you in our hearts with every story we tell, with each interaction we have. Your legacy will live on through the #CarteBlanche family. pic.twitter.com/WvzTW7elrS — Carte Blanche (@carteblanchetv) August 27, 2023

“The ‘Carte Blanche’ family stands together to pay tribute to our beloved colleague and friend. “Derek was a remarkable man, fearless in the pursuit of justice. He was a beacon for the forgotten and downtrodden, and a steadying hand amid chaos and anxiety,” said ‘Carte Blanche’ executive producer John Webb. “He embodied the ideal, ‘umntu ngumntu, ngabantu’ [I am because you are], connecting with people from all walks of life and treating each with dignity and respect. Derek dedicated his life to telling South Africa’s story.”

M-Net also broadcasted documentary ‘Derek Watts: A Tribute’ on Saturday, tracing Watts’ life, career, and his massive contribution to South African journalism and broadcasting. Viewers were left emotional by the special broadcast and praised the ‘Carte Blanche’ team for their efforts in shining a light on Watts. @Feliciamabuza tweeted: “Lovely tributes to a legend. I'm proud to say my first interview in South Africa in 1990 was on @carteblanchetv with #DerekWatts and @RudaLandman1i. He will be sorely missed. MHSRIP and his legacy live for eternity.”

Lovely tributes to a legend. I'm proud to say my first interview in South Africa in 1990 was on @carteblanchetv with #DerekWatts and @RudaLandman1i. He will be sorely missed. MHSRIP and his legacy live for eternity.🙏🏾 — Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) August 28, 2023 @cherylh2707 tweeted: “A wonderful tribute to a Legend of a journalist & gentle giant! Such emotion throughout the programme 🥲 my heart broke 💔 watching & listening to @macmoleli @clairemawisa @MasaKekana @journojohn tell their lovely stories & seeing them so heartbroken 💔 was just so emotional 😭”