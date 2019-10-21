Viggy Qwabe withdraws from 'Idols SA' after sister's elimination









Viggy Qwabe. Picture: Supplied Season 15 of "Idols SA" has seen a first in the competition with the Qwabe twins exiting the show. From the beginning of their "Idols SA" journey, the twins, Viggy and Virginia have always said they are in this together. Mzansi Magic publicist Irvin Pooe confirmed her exit and said: "After lengthy discussions, Viggy who still remained in the 'Idols' competition following this Sunday's elimination of her sister Virginia, has decided to exit the competition." The Qwabe twins, their family, production company and channel met after the show to formalise Viggy’s decision. “Mzansi Magic would like to advise all Idols fans to note that all voting lines have been closed for this round and there will be no elimination in the upcoming episode", said Philly Kubheka HOD PR & Publicity Local Entertainment Channel.

Viggy also released a statement on her Facebook page regarding her exit which reads:

This past Sunday contestants performed cover songs, which are now available on iTunes.

In the second half of the show, the contestants paid homage to US super-producer and songwriter Timbaland.

It’s getting tougher and tougher to predict who will be eliminated next as the contestants continue to bring their A-game to the stage.

Sunday's first performer was Micayla Oelofse, who was back in top form as she sang "Lights" by Ellie Goulding, and performed Justin Timberlake’s "Until the End of Time".

Randall Abrahams said she had redeemed herself, but encouraged her to try other styles. Unathi Nkayi, however, believed both performances were solid, while Somizi Mhlongo said she had all the makings of a superstar, but just needed to add some chutzpah to her performances.

Nolo Seodisha performed Letta Mbuli’s "Ngiyabuza" and Timberlake’s "What Goes Around Comes Around". Reaction to his performances was mixed, with the judges saying he misinterpreted the lyrics of the first song, but redeemed himself with his second performance.

Sneziey Msomi was next and the judges could not give her enough praise for her performances. Her renditions of a fairly unknown "Black Sheep" by Gin Wigmore and "Drunk in Love" by Beyoncé were spectacular.

The judges were unanimous – she had stolen the show. Mhlongo said she oozed confidence and topped his praise with a Whoo Shem!

Luyolo Yiba impressed the judges with his second performance of Timberlake’s "Cry Me a River", while they were not so convinced with his first performance – "Learn to Love Again" by Lawson.

Abrahams called that performance a Sunday snooze fest, though Nkayi was content that Yiba had redeemed himself.

Mhlongo was confident he had secured his place in the Top 4, thanks to his first performance.

The last performer of the evening, Viggy Qwabe, so killed her performance of One Republic’s "Too Late to Apologize", that there was barely any mention of her rendition of Amanda Black’s "Sinazo".

The judges were impressed with her fighting spirit, with Nkayi encouraging her to continue till the end. Abrahams said her second performance had saved her.