Viral Twitter star Keabetswe Jan bags role on 'Lithapo'

Actress Keabetswe Jan will soon be on our screens in the popular SABC2 Sesotho telenovela, "Lithapo". She took to her Twitter and Instagram accounts to share pictures of her character and announced that we will meet "Lebo" in the near future. "Meet Lebo on set shooting for #Lithapo that plays on SABC 2 Mon-Wed, 21:30. You’ll meet her in the near future. She’s not as nice as she looks!,(sic)" she captioned both posts.

Meet Lebo on set shooting for #Lithapo that plays on SABC 2 Mon-Wed, 21:30.



You’ll meet her in the near future. She’s not as nice as she looks!😂♥️ pic.twitter.com/FwrnvjN9Xy — Keabetswe🌬 (@akreana_) March 25, 2020

So far not much about the role has been revealed except from what we see in the pictures.

Keabetswe is seen dressed in a green school uniform and blazer - which could indicate that "Lebo" will be a high school pupil.

The tweet received more than 2.5k retweets and over 17.5k likes.

Her fans and celebrity friends were extremely excited with the news and wasted no time in sending their congratulatory messages.

This is exactly what I needed to read RN! Congratulations hun ❤️ https://t.co/Wy3xcoGPyq — Natasha Thahane (@Natasha_Thahane) March 25, 2020

What? I’m so happy for you!!! Get it all! ❤️ we watching SABC 2 cause of you 😍🥺 https://t.co/Sy0HXeZ8a7 — Likho Mango (@YourfaveBhuti) March 25, 2020

Waiste Kea, you have gone from strength to strength. Watching you grow has truly been an inspiration. What I love most is your humility. Congratulations hun! May you continue to grow sis! 🙏🏿 https://t.co/qoBbOKhwH9 — Odirile aka The Maker (@the_maker_za) March 25, 2020

The show is produced by Quizzical Pictures and tells the story of Nolo, a young man from QwaQwa in search for his father in the city, as he navigates romance and revenge, while smashing the patriarchy within toxic masculinity.

*"Lithapo" airs Monday to Wednesday on SABC2 at 9.30pm.