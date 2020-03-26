EntertainmentTvLocal
Keabetswe Jan. Picture: Instagram
Keabetswe Jan. Picture: Instagram

Viral Twitter star Keabetswe Jan bags role on 'Lithapo'

By Alyssia Birjalal Time of article published 49m ago

Share this article:

Actress Keabetswe Jan will soon be on our screens in the popular SABC2 Sesotho telenovela, "Lithapo". 

She took to her Twitter and Instagram accounts to share pictures of her character and announced that we will meet "Lebo" in the near future. 

"Meet Lebo on set shooting for #Lithapo that plays on SABC 2 Mon-Wed, 21:30. You’ll meet her in the near future. She’s not as nice as she looks!,(sic)" she captioned both posts. 

So far not much about the role has been revealed except from what we see in the pictures. 

Keabetswe is seen dressed in a green school uniform and blazer - which could indicate that "Lebo" will be a high school pupil. 

The tweet received more than 2.5k retweets and over 17.5k likes. 

Her fans and celebrity friends were extremely excited with the news and wasted no time in sending their congratulatory messages.

The show is produced by Quizzical Pictures and tells the story of Nolo, a young man from QwaQwa in search for his father in the city, as he navigates romance and revenge, while smashing the patriarchy within toxic masculinity. 

*"Lithapo" airs Monday to Wednesday on SABC2 at 9.30pm. 

Share this article:

Related Articles