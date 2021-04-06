Vusi Nova returns to 'Amazing Voices' as a judge for season 2

The Pan-African singing competition reality show, “Old Mutual Amazing Voices”, is set to return for its second season. Switching up the tempo in this season will be five of Africa’s musical maestros who will judge groups from Ghana, Zimbabwe, Kenya, South Africa and the newly added region, Nigeria, when the new season premieres on Sunday, April 11. Unsigned groups made up of members of four to eight members will have an opportunity to sing and impress the elite panel of judges made up of Ammara Brown, Trigmatic, Evelle, Filah and Vusi Nova. As the search for raw talent with blending voices kicks off, Zimbabwean singer and songwriter, Ammara Brown, returns to the judging panel. Multi-award winning rapper, Trigmatic from Ghana, will warm up his seat as he welcomes 2014 Idols Nigeria winner, Evelle on the panel.

Since winning Idols Nigeria, Evelle has solidified her spot in the music industry headlining massive performances and sharing stages with iconic artists.

Another returning judge is Philip Tuju Sijenyi aka ‘Filah’ from Kenya.

Completing the panel is Mzansi’s Vusi Nova. The singing sensation will add his flavour as he analyses how the groups creatively prepare for each episode.

“We are delighted to bring to our viewers yet another relevant, aspirational and entertaining season of ’Old Mutual Amazing Voices’.

“This exciting pan-African singing competition not only encourages participation across the continent but also creates talkability, builds communities and gives our talented musical groups an opportunity to showcase their skills to a wide audience as well as receive mentorship from some of the best artists on the continent,” said Nomsa Philiso, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

“Amazing Voices” premieres on Sunday, April 11 on the following channels:

South Africa: Mzansi Magic & Mzansi Wethu simulcast at 5pm

Ghana: Africa Magic at 3pm

Kenya: Maisha Magic east at 6pm

Nigeria: Africa Magic at 4pm

Zimbabwe: Zambezi Magic at 5pm