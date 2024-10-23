Warren Masemola and Lesley Musina bring fresh dynamics to the ‘Skeem Saam’ cast

Two industry heavyweights are set to join SABC1’s award-winning daily drama, “Skeem Saam”, bringing with them exciting new storylines. From Monday, November 4, fans will be introduced to Gopane, played by Warren Masemola, while Lesley Musina will join on Wednesday, November 20, as Fefo.

Gopane is a Turfloop native. He relocates to Johannesburg to work as a taxi driver after his son Smaki has mysteriously gone missing. Turfloop families are under scrutiny as Gopane vows to uncover the mysterious secret of what really happened to his son. Masemola said: “I actually feel like I’m in Limpopo. Being a city boy that grew up in Tshwane, the set of ‘Skeem Saam’ makes me feel like I’m back with my people. It’s absolutely beautiful.”

Fans are counting down the days until the veteran actor appears on their screens. View this post on Instagram A post shared by A C T O R S P A C E S (@actorspaces) “Absolutely amazing choice, I @warrenmasemola is the epitome of a true a thespian,” wrote @zola_hashatsi.

@madlomo2 added: “What a brilliant actor! What an excellent choice by ‘Skeem Saam’ ❤️.” Meanwhile, Musina’s Fefo entry means doom and gloom for Mr Kgomo and Melita, when he threatens to blow their house down. Actor Lesley Musina will play Fefo on “Skeem Saam” from November 20. Picture: Supplied. On the surface, Fefo might seem like an ordinary charming, confident and good-looking man but fans will soon discover a darker side to him.