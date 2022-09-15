Warren Masemola joins e.tv’s ‘House of Zwide’

Warren Masemola is one of the country’s most sought-after actors, as is Vusi Kunene. Now the two will be acting side by side in the e.tv drama “House of Zwide“, a South African Film and TV Award (Safta) winner. The two powerhouse actors will share the small screen for the first time in their careers.

On September 19, Masemola will enter the show as Alex Khadzi, Funani Zwide’s (Kunene) biggest rival. Warren Masemola as Alex Khadzi in ‘House of Zwide’. Picture: Supplied Khadzi is a design genius, who creates colourful, provocative and eye-catching pieces. He is part of that new crop of young, bold South African designers, who are starting to make a name for themselves internationally.

“Alex is a high-flyer, and his biggest achievements include featuring in Forbes’ ‘30 under 30’ as well as winning the coveted LVMH Prize for young designers. But don’t let the charm and bright outfits fool you, Alex has a heart of darkness,” said e.tv. Fuelled by a deep hatred for Funani, Khadzi is dead set on wiping the House of Zwide off the face of the earth. But first, he wants to bring Funani to his knees. Vusi Kunene, left, and Warren Masemola: Two icons in one show. Picture: Supplied “House of Zwide” recently cleaned up at the Saftas, raking in four Craft Awards on the first night in the Best Achievement in a TV Soap/Telenovela, Best Achievement in Sound, Best Achievement in Editing and Best Achievement in Cinematography categories.

Meanwhile, Masemola took to Instagram to share his own victory at the awards. He was named best supporting actor in a drama for his role in the telenovela “Is'Phindiselo”. In the caption to his post he wrote: “ALWAYS”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warren Masemola (@warrenmasemola) The star is gearing up to appear in the coming Showmax fantasy, “Blood Psalms” – a groundbreaking series rooted in ancient African mythology. He is also set to feature alongside A-lister Thapelo Mokoena and Thando Dlomo in the international production, “King Shaka“. Executive-produced by Antoine Fuqua and written by Olu Odebunmi and Tolu Awosika, the Showtime series will also star British actor Charles Babalola as Shaka, while Senegalese actress Aïssa Maïga will play the role of Nandi, Shaka’s devoted mother.

