Warren Masemola’s compelling performance captivates ‘Skeem Saam’ viewers

He plays Gopane, a Turfloop native who relocates to Johannesburg to work as a taxi driver but after his son Smaki mysteriously goes missing, he comes looking for answers.

Turfloop families are under scrutiny as Gopane vows to uncover the mysterious secret of what really happened to his son. Masemola’s portrayal of the character has viewers just as spooked as the people of Turfloop.

Victor Matlaweng Maepa II wrote on Facebook: “I'm no longer sure if he is still acting or things has turned upside-down...We watch Skeem Saam holding hands as family praying for this guy not to pull up on us cos it seems no one is safe from Gopane, even the viewers..”