Warren Masemola’s compelling performance captivates ‘Skeem Saam’ viewers

Top South African actor, Warren Masemola, is impressing “Skeem Saam” viewers with his thrilling performance as Gopane.
Masmola made his debut on SABC1’s award-winning daily drama, “Skeem Saam” on November 4.
He plays Gopane, a Turfloop native who relocates to Johannesburg to work as a taxi driver but after his son Smaki mysteriously goes missing, he comes looking for answers.
Turfloop families are under scrutiny as Gopane vows to uncover the mysterious secret of what really happened to his son. Masemola’s portrayal of the character has viewers just as spooked as the people of Turfloop.
Victor Matlaweng Maepa II wrote on Facebook: “I'm no longer sure if he is still acting or things has turned upside-down...We watch Skeem Saam holding hands as family praying for this guy not to pull up on us cos it seems no one is safe from Gopane, even the viewers..”
The veteran actor is known for his stellar performances that have earned multiple South African Film and Television awards.
He has been on numerous top TV shows such as “House of Zwide”, “The River” and “The Republic” to name a few.
Tshepiso Ramantsi said: “Give Warren Waras Masemola his flowers, whenever he is given a role to play he nails it.”
Madamn Mohlala said: “His acting skills are good i applause u bro 👏👏👏👏👏👌✊”
@Jabu_Macdonald said “#SkeemSaam Just give Warren Masemola an award for this role now! 😂😂😂😂😂😂 I love this character.”
#SkeemSaam Just give Warren Masemola an award for this role now! 😂😂😂😂😂😂 I love this character. pic.twitter.com/55OGM7MBmh
@BafanaSurprise said: “Show me the best South African actor like Warren Masemola, who can switch roles. And still be good at them! No one comes close to this Man. We don’t appreciate him enough.”
Show me the best South African actor like Warren Masemola, who can switch roles. And still be good at them! No one comes close to this Man. We don’t appreciate him enough. pic.twitter.com/G9uiXj2U28— Slaughter. (@BafanaSurprise) November 8, 2024
IOL Entertainment