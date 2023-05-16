Warren Masemola’s ‘House of Zwide’ character has been killed off

Five time South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) winner Warren Masemola is leaving e.tv’s “House of Zwide” after just less than a year after joining. The sought-after actor joined “House of Zwide” in September last year. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela last month reported that Masemola would be leaving “House of Zwide”.

Ahead of yesterday’s episode, Mphela tweeted: “The award winning actor will bid adieu to the character of Alex Khadzi on the e.tv telenovela next month.” UPDATE: Alex dies tonight



Nkosi and Faith are in a heated argument, Alex shows up with a gun to kill Funani.



A tussle ensues, and it ends with Nkosi having to shoot Alex to protect his father.



This marks the exit of actor Warren Masemola on the show.#KgopoloReports https://t.co/2Pqe5E7fhm pic.twitter.com/a82OwV7gLg — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) May 15, 2023 Alex is a design genius, who creates colourful, provocative and eye-catching pieces. He is part of that new crop of young, bold South African designers, who are starting to make a name for themselves internationally. As with most TV storylines, Funani Zwide’s (Vusi Kunene) biggest rival had his storyline come to an end on May 15 when he met his death.

R.I.P Alex Khadzi 🕯️🕊️ — House of Zwide (@etvHouseOfZwide) May 15, 2023 The role saw the thespian starring alongside the legendary Kunene for the first time on the small screen. Fuelled by a deep hatred for Funani, Alex was dead set on wiping the “House of Zwide” off the face of the earth. But first, he wanted to bring Funani to his knees. However, things didn’t end well for the rival designer.

Below are the mixed reactions on Twitter and Instagram: _evelyn_says said: “Goodbye Alex you and your black clothes will mos def not be missed by me, thanks for the craziness though”. hope_hlatshwayo commented: “Oh no i loved Alex 😢.”

zwabheka said: “What an incredible talent and energy @warrenmasemola 🙏🏼🫶🏼❤️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Zwide (@houseofzwide) @matukanek tweeted: “RIP Alex will miss ya a little bit”. RIP Alex will miss ya a little bit — K (@matukanek) May 15, 2023 @PhumzileMadolo tweeted: “I like Warren but Alex it’s not make sure for me.”