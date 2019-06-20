



Last week, we witnessed the rather dramatic nuptials of MaCele, the senior Mseleku wife and her husband, Musa.





This week, it seems we will be privy to the inner workings of the ceremony that cemented the union of Musa and MaYeni Mseleku.





Thanks to social media, we have gotten a sneak peek into what's going to go down on Thursday night at the Mseleku wedding.



Nonkanyiso Conco, a friend of MaYeni, shared snaps of the auspicious occasion on social media.





She also shared a video montage of preparations leading up to the big day.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A sneak peek of the Mseleku family getting ready for the wedding. Video: Instagram





FYI: If you're that much of a fan of the Mseleku Clan catch them on Mzansi Magic at 8pm on Thursdays.







