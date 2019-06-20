Nonkanyiso Conco, a friend of MaYeni, shared snaps of the auspicious occasion on social media.
View this post on Instagram
What a wonderful day it was, beautiful moments we shared in preparation of it. It was so delightful to live in the moment, noma ushesha ukukhala you looked dreamy. I love you mfethu @khanya.yeni a woman who minds her business remains unique. I think one of the reasons why we gelled when we meet, is remaining who we are and embracing that. MaYeni, to many more in your love journey 🥂😘. #thandonesithembu #mayeni’swedding
A post shared by Nonkanyiso Conco (@_laconco) on