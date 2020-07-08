WATCH: 'Dinner at Somizi’s' will have Rami Chuene as the first guest

One of Mzansi’s most-anticipated cooking shows, “Dinner at Somizi’s”, finally hits the screens this Friday, with seasoned actress Rami Chuene as Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung's first guest. Hosted by Mzansi’s fave and hubby Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo, the cooking-cum-talk-show premieres on 1Magic on Friday, July 10, at 7 pm. The newlyweds open the doors of their house to myriad guests and exchange stories before heating things up in chef Somgaga’s beautiful kitchen. In the tell-all season one premiere, Chuene opens about the cut-throat entertainment, her love life, and her “feisty” social media presence. The actress, who won the hearts of many with her role as Gracious Mabuza on Mzansi Magic’s popular telenovela “The Queen”, broke the hearts of many when she confirmed her exit from the show, which caused a social media frenzy. Now the star is ready to spill the tea with Somgaga.

And Chuene makes a spectacular comeback in BET’s drama titled, "Isono.”

Chuene will star along some of Mzansi’s best, including the likes of Nthati Moshesh, Bohang Moeko, Senzi Radebe, Anga ‘Naakmusiq’ Makubalo, Didintle Khunou and Tokollo ‘TK’ Sebothoma.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the show’s executive producer Legend Manqele, shared the exciting news, dropping the trailer, simply captioning it, “#DinnerAtSomizis with @ramichuene Fridays @7pm @1MagicTV, accompanied by fire emojis.

Fans are waiting with bated breaths for the show. Below are some of the Twitter reaction:

In a press release issued this week, the channel revealed there will be a special tribute to Mama Mary Twala when Mhlongo-Motaung’s cooking show premieres this week.



The multi-award-winning actress passed away over the weekend. She was 80 years old.

“As the Mzansi Magic family, we have conveyed our condolences to one of our own, Somizi, for his loss. We are planning a special tribute for this great, distinguished thespian who kept South Africans entertained and laughing throughout her performances over the years.

"Despite her legendary presence as a renowned actress, she was accessible enough for the younger crop of creatives to befriended and look up to,” said Nomsa Philiso, the Channel Director for Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

Catch "Dinner at Somizi’s," on 1Magic, DStv channel 103, Fridays at 7pm.