WATCH: Faith Nketsi aka 'Queen Twerk' drops reality show trailer









Faith Nketsi. Picture: Instagram Instagram influencer and businesswomen Faith "Queen Twerk" Nketsi announced and released the trailer for her new reality TV show. Titled "Have Faith", the reality show is set to give an inside look into Nketsi's life with the premiere date set for October 28 on MTV Africa at 9.30pm. In the trailer, Nketsi talks about the show with clips of her taking photos and in the gym.

Tweeps seem to be very excited about her upcoming reality show and shared their thoughts online.

Congratulations Faith Nketsi on your New Reality Show .



You are one of the South African female hustlers . Your show worth watching 🌺 pic.twitter.com/LLqL3Ycin1 — T͓̽h͓̽e͓̽ R͓̽o͓̽y͓̽a͓̽l͓̽ G͓̽r͓̽a͓̽n͓̽d͓̽S͓̽o͓̽n͓̽ (@PrinceFreedomtc) October 17, 2019

faith nketsi’s going to have a reality show on MTV and if you, in your right mind think I’m going to watch that...you’re absolutely right. — 𝐑𝐚𝐞 (@Thee_Rae) October 17, 2019

Faith Nketsi having a reality show. You must be out of your mind if you think that I am going to watch because that’s exactly what I’m going to do! — Inno Matijane (@innomatijane) October 17, 2019

Faith Nketsi is having a reality TV show on MTVza “Have Faith” pic.twitter.com/MLC0akikw3 — Follow Me When U See My Tweets IFB ® (@Landless_Native) October 17, 2019

Faith Nketsi has her reality show premiering end of this month, can’t wait! 💃🏾 — A. ✨ (@Athee_Mas) October 17, 2019

Last year, a Twitter user claimed that Adv Barry Roux received a DM from a girl claiming that Feline Management - Nketsi's management company - was just a front for an escort service and that Nketsi was "selling young ladies".

The post included a DM screenshot stating that the girl joined Nketsi's company to make some quick money and ended up being raped by six men and was paid R20 000 to keep quiet.

Appearing on "Trending SA" Nketsi cleared the air and said: "And to just clear it guys, it is not true. There is no such thing."