From pan-seared abalone with Cape Malay curry butter to mampoer cocktails, season 2 of “Homegrown Tastes South Africa” has it all. Celebrity chef Lorna Maseko returns as host on the new season set to debut on March 8 on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174) at 8pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 10-episode local production will host guests including South African funnyman Mpho Popps, world-class designer Gert-Johan Coetzee, former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida and actor Anton Jeftha, who will kick off the series by meeting Maseko in the town of Clanwilliam in the Cederberg region. A collage of Lorna Maseko and some of her guests on ‘Homegrown Tastes South Africa’. Picture: Supplied. After exploring the stunning town, the two cook a light lunch of sticky chicken wings made with indigenous tortoise berries. In each episode Maseko looks to discover the hero ingredients of that specific region in the country.

Another highlight of the season is episode 3 when Maseko and Coetzee explore the North West. They will visit the Coetzee family home in Koster and cook pumpkin fritter-inspired custard tarts for tea. For her final meal, Maseko sources indigenous goat and the North West’s iconic spirit, mampoer. The pair finish off their time together by enjoying a goat curry “brioche”, and a peach mampoer margarita. “Homegrown Tastes South Africa” season 2 will air from Wednesday, March 8, at 8pm, on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174). Episodes will rebroadcast every Thursday at 5pm.

Story continues below Advertisement